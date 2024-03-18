M. Kraus & Co Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $178.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. The company has a market cap of $315.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

