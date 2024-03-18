M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,643 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

