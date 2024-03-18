M. Kraus & Co Sells 3,055 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for about 1.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,634,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

KVUE opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

