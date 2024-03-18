Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

Macmahon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Macmahon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macmahon

In other Macmahon news, insider Hamish Tyrwhitt 525,010 shares of Macmahon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. Insiders own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Further Reading

