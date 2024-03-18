Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Mader Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Mader Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mader Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.