Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $349.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s previous close.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $12.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. 951,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

