Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $377.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $338.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.40.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $12.86 on Friday, hitting $283.23. The stock had a trading volume of 963,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,616,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.