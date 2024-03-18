Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $337.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $12.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. The company had a trading volume of 951,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

