MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Holdings Increased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MAG Silver worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.18. 502,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,569. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

