Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 46,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

