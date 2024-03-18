Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,435. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,226,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

