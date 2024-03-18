Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Buys $30,400.00 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,225.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maiden Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 247,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,766. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Maiden in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

