Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.44

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 104130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,122,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

