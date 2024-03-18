Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.82

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$187.82 and last traded at C$187.82, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$183.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEQ

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$5.32. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8173114 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.