Maintel (LON:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.07), with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.88).

Maintel Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

