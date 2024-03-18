Mantle (MNT) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Mantle (MNT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $334.55 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,231,662,126.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.84509508 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $298,436,611.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

