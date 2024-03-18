Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.09.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.