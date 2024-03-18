Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.30 on Friday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

