Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 6,008 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 153,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 153,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.40 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

