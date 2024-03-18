Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

BA opened at $178.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

