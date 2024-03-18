Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.8 %

PEP traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

