Marcum Wealth LLC Has $13.07 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $474.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

