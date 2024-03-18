Marcum Wealth LLC Has $58.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,809 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.2% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $49.55 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

