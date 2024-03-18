Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.41. 352,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.