Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,159. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

