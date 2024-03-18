Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $340,500,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

ETN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.65. 204,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $303.40.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.