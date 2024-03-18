Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 117,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,190. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

