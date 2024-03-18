Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 120,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

