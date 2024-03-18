Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.77. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $234.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

