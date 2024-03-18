Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $343.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.