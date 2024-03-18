Marion Wealth Management Acquires 2,896 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.17. 16,943,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,900,599. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.