Marion Wealth Management Acquires 639 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,830. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

