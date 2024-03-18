Marion Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

PWR traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $243.81. The company had a trading volume of 527,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

