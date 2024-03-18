Marion Wealth Management Has $6.75 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,325 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.