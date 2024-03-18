Marion Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,735. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

