Marion Wealth Management Invests $4.71 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. 648,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

