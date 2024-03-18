Marion Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marion Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.24. 1,655,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.