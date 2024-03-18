Marion Wealth Management Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

COMT traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

