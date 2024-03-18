Marion Wealth Management Makes New $563,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $71.93. 5,283,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,705. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

