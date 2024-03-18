Marion Wealth Management Purchases 232 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $385.31. 1,134,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

