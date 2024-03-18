Marion Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marion Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.54. 266,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

