Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,413 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.70. 1,331,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,393. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

