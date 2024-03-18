Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.6% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 286,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,285. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Pampa Energía Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.