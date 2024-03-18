Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FDS stock traded up $5.67 on Monday, reaching $481.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

