Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,776. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.