Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.87. 850,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,126. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

