Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $629.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.09. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $428.68 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

