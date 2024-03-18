Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.49. 2,511,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $599.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

