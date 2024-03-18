Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.43. The stock had a trading volume of 250,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,720. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

