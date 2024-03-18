Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.18. 292,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,732. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

